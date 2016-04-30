FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2016 / 7:49 PM / a year ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Luol Deng scored 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, continuing what has been an excellent series. He has averaged 19.7 points in the series and is shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 51.4 percent -on 18 of 35 - from 3-point range. Deng was particularly hot early, scoring 16 first-half points as the Heat led by as many as 13 in the first half.

G Dwyane Wade scored 23 points and hit two crucial baskets in the final minute as the Heat held off the Hornets 97-90 to even the series 3-3. Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Miami.

G Goran Dragic scored 14 points in the win over the Hornets Friday.

