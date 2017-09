C Hassan Whiteside contributed 13 points and 13 rebounds Thursday in the Heat’s Game 2 loss at Toronto.

G Dwyane Wade had 17 points and six rebounds in the Heat’s Game 2 loss at Toronto.

G Goran Dragic continues to carry the Heat offensively in the postseason. For a third consecutive game, the 30-year-old Slovenian recorded a team-high in points, scoring 20 points in Miami’s 96-92 Game 2 overtime loss. His 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation led to OT.