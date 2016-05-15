Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

C Hassan Whiteside will not play in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Whiteside, who has not played since suffering a sprained MCL of his right knee in the second quarter of Game 3, told reporters he will travel to Toronto with Miami but remains out indefinitely. “I can’t really put a measurement on it,” Whiteside said after the Heat’s 103-91 victory over the Raptors in Game 6 on Friday night. “It just really depends on what the doctors say and how everything is feeling. I don’t really want to make anything worse. I don’t really have a time period for you. I‘m just getting better.” Whiteside is hopeful of the Heat advancing to the conference finals against the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers. “We’ve got a lot of talented guys on this team,” said Whiteside, who is listed as day to day. “I believe in them guys. ... They played amazing. The guys played really well.”