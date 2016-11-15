FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
November 16, 2016 / 3:36 AM / 9 months ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Hassan Whiteside has grabbed double-figure rebounds in each of the first eight games, marking the longest double-figure rebound streak to begin a season in team history. He is also the only player in the NBA with double-digit rebounds in every game this year.

C Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 17 rebounds Monday. Whiteside has grabbed double-figure rebounds in each of the first nine games, marking the longest double-figure rebound streak to begin a season in team history. He is also the only player in the NBA with double-digit rebounds in every game this year.

G Dion Waiters' 27 points (on 26 shots) led the Heat Monday.

PG Goran Dragic has missed the past two games due to a sprained ankle.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
