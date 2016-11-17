Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Josh Richardson started the season on the injured list and missed the first four games. And after making a team-best 46.1 percent of his 3-pointers last season, he has been accurate on just 28.6 percent so far this season.

F Justise Winslow is expected to miss his second straight game on Thursday after suffering an injury to his left wrist. His loss is crucial because he leads the team in minutes played and is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. Winslow shot 42.2 percent from the floor last season, and that has slipped, alarmingly so, to 33.1 percent this season. His 3-point marksmanship has decreased from 27.6 last season to 21.4 percent so far this season.