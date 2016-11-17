FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 18, 2016 / 3:41 AM / 9 months ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Josh Richardson started the season on the injured list and missed the first four games. And after making a team-best 46.1 percent of his 3-pointers last season, he has been accurate on just 28.6 percent so far this season.

F Justise Winslow is expected to miss his second straight game on Thursday after suffering an injury to his left wrist. His loss is crucial because he leads the team in minutes played and is averaging 11.6 points and 4.7 rebounds. Winslow shot 42.2 percent from the floor last season, and that has slipped, alarmingly so, to 33.1 percent this season. His 3-point marksmanship has decreased from 27.6 last season to 21.4 percent so far this season.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.