Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson scored a game-high 22 points off the bench in a 90-81 victory at FedExForum. Johnson matched his season high for points, and also grabbed five rebounds and had two steals and a block,

F James Johnson scored 13 points with six rebounds off the bench.

C Hassan Whiteside finished with just four points but had 12 rebounds and two blocks to extend his streak of consecutive games with at least one block to 44. He also fouled out and played just under 27 minutes.

G Dion Waiters gave Miami 15 points, four assists and three steals.

F Udonis Haslem, appearing in just his fifth game for the Heat this season, chipped in four points and three rebounds.

PG Goran Dragic, second on the team in scoring (15.3 points) and first in assists (5.6), did not play Friday due to a sore elbow.