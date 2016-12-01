Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson, who returned after missing one game, finished with 18 points and seven assists to help the Heat beat the Nuggets. Johnson had oral surgery Monday after he had an implant knocked out against Detroit last week. Johnson wore a mouth guard that was specially fitted for him. "I can't miss games because I'm missing teeth," Johnson said.

G Josh Richardson tweaked his ankle before the game, and he sat out Wednesday at Denver. He likely will be sent back to Miami for further evaluation, coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame.

F Justise Winslow (left wrist soreness) stayed in Miami for conditioning and rehab, keeping him out of the Wednesday game at Denver.

G Wayne Ellington scored 12 of his 22 points in the pivotal fourth quarter, and the Heat beat the Nuggets 106-98 Wednesday.

C Hassan Whiteside had 25 points and 16 rebounds, and the Heat beat the Nuggets 106-98 Wednesday night. Whiteside had a double-double before halftime with 13 points and 13 rebounds and finished with four blocked shots for a short-handed Miami team.

G Dion Waiters was diagnosed with a torn right pectineus muscle and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Waiters was left back in Miami with what was thought to be a strain, but an MRI revealed the tear of the muscle, which is located in the front part of the upper and inner thigh.