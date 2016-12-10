Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

C Hassan Whiteside had eight points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who dropped their fourth straight.

F Derrick Williams scored 18 points for the Heat, who dropped their fourth straight.

F Udonis Haslam was a late scratch for personal reasons, wiping away the final link between LeBron James and the Heat's championship past. There was no one on the floor in a Miami jersey whom James played with -- and he only left the franchise three seasons ago.

PG Goran Dragic added 15 points for the Heat, who dropped their fourth straight.