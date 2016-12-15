Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson had 15 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three assists Wednesday in the Heat's win over the Pacers.

F Justise Winslow, who returned after missing 16 games because of a sprained left wrist, entered with 48 seconds left in the first quarter Wednesday against the Pacers. With 7:22 left in the second quarter, he hit a left-elbow jumper for his first basket since Nov. 14. He also had an impressive steal and assist in one acrobatic second-half play.

F James Johnson had 14 points and six assists Wednesday in the Heat's win over the Pacers.

C Hassan Whiteside scored 26 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in the Heat's 95-89 victory over the Pacers on Wednesday. It was the fourth 20-20 game in Whiteside's career and second this season. "When he goes, we go," Heat forward Justise Winslow said of Whiteside. "He's learning the responsibility of being a franchise guy."

SG Dion Waiters (groin) missed his 10th straight game and was only able to perform some shooting drills at practice.

PG Gordn Dragic, coming off a 34-point game that was his best scoring performance in a Heat uniform, missed all seven of his first-half shots. He finished with 11 points and six assists Wednesday against Indiana. Dragic made 4 of 15 shots in a disappointing performance