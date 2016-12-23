FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
December 24, 2016 / 3:57 AM / 8 months ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SFJustise Winslow had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

C Hassan Whiteside, who stamped himself as next in the line of standout Heat centers, a grouping that includes Shaq, Alonzo Mourning and Rony Seikaly,had 23 points and 13 rebounds Thursday.

G Goran Dragic was having a subpar game until he scored eight straight Heat points, a 58-second run that started with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points and seven assists.

