Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

SFJustise Winslow had 23 points and 13 rebounds to help Miami beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-107 on Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

C Hassan Whiteside, who stamped himself as next in the line of standout Heat centers, a grouping that includes Shaq, Alonzo Mourning and Rony Seikaly,had 23 points and 13 rebounds Thursday.

G Goran Dragic was having a subpar game until he scored eight straight Heat points, a 58-second run that started with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 21 points and seven assists.