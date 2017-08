G Josh Richardson led the Heat with 20 points Thursday in a loss at Charlotte.

F Justise Winslow was 0 of 9 from the field for one point Thursday in the Heat's loss at Charlotte.

F Josh McRoberts (fractured foot) did not play Thursday.

G Goran Dragic was just 2 for 11 for five points in his first game back from a back injury Thursday against the Heat.