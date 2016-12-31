Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Tyler Johnson and G Josh Richardson scored 19 apiece Friday.

G Josh Richardson and G Tyler Johnson scored 19 apiece Friday.

F Justise Winslow, who was 0 of 9 from the floor on Thursday, had 11 points and nine rebounds in Friday's loss.

F James Johnson led the Heat with 22 points.

SG Wayne Ellington added 14 points Friday.

C Hassan Whiteside had 11 points and eight rebounds before leaving the game late after getting poked in an eye.

G Goran Dragic was out for the second time in three games with back spasms.