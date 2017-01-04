Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

PG Tyler Johnson was sidelined with a migraine headache at Phoenix. His absence left Miami with eight players.

C Willie Reed set new career highs with 22 points and 18 rebounds Tuesday. His previous career bests were 14 points at Minnesota March 5 for the Brooklyn Nets and 11 rebounds Dec. 9 at Cleveland.

F James Johnson sat out Tuesday's game at Phoenix ith food poisoning. He is averaging 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.

G Dion Waiters sat out against Phoenix with a pectineus tear. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Waiters had a good workout Tuesday and is close to returning.

G Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half. He returned after missing the previous two games with a back injury but played well against his former team. "I love Phoenix. My family still lives here (two cousins), I have a lot of good friends and a lot of memories," he said. "It is always nice to play in this building. I was really happy the fans were good to me."