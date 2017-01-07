Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

PG Tyler Johnson scored 11 for the Heat, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

C Willie Reed led the Heat (11-27) with 22 points and 12 boards. Reed, who hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, also recorded three blocks.

F James Johnson collected 20 points for the Heat, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

C Hassan Whiteside, the Heat's leading scorer and rebounder, was sidelined for the fourth straight game with a right retinal contusion.

G Goran Dragic was ejected along with Lakers G Jordan Clarkson when the two players scuffled in the third quarter. Dragic left the locker room before reporters arrived. Dragic finished with 16 points.