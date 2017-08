C Willie Reed had 20 points for the Heat

F Okaro White was re-signed to a second 10-day contract before Friday's game. The rookie from Florida State earned an extended look after averaging 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in four games.

C Hassan Whiteside did not play because of a sprained right ankle. In Whiteside's place, C Willie Reed made his fifth start of the season.

G Goran Dragic led the Heat with 26 points and 11 assists.