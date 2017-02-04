F James Johnson was fined $25,000 by the NBA after being involved in a skirmish this week. The incident in which Johnson of Miami was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 5:53 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Atlanta Hawks' 116-93 loss to the Heat on Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. Atlanta forward Taurean Prince (also fined $25,000) forcefully pulled down Heat center Hassan Whiteside during play and Johnson escalated the situation in retaliation by throwing a forearm into the chest of Prince, NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe announced.