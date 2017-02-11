F James Johnson scored a season-high 26 points and the Heat extended their winning streak to 13 games on Friday night. Johnson came within one his career high set Feb. 27, 2015, with the Toronto Raptors. He also established a career high for points set in a season, eclipsing the 566 in 2011-12 for the Chicago Bulls.

G Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle) missed his second straight game on Friday night. Waiters did not participate in the morning shoot-around and coach Erik Spoelstra said he does not know if Waiters will play Saturday in Philadelphia.