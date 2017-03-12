FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 13, 2017 / 1:00 AM / 5 months ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

G Tyler Johnson replaced injured G Goran Dragic and had 10 points in the third quarter and 16 for the game.

F James Johnson had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Johnson, who signed a one-year deal this past offseason, weighed 274 pounds with 14.5 percent body fat at that time. Now he's at 238 pounds with 6.8 percent body fat, putting him in line for a long-term, big-money contract.

C Hassan Whiteside finished with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

G Dion Waiters scored 20 points as Miami -- the hottest team in the NBA for nearly two months -- cruised to a 104-89 victory over Toronto on Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

G Goran Dragic left Saturday's game 41 seconds into the third quarter, never to return after getting elbowed accidentally by Cory Joseph. His right eye was swollen shut due to an orbital contusion.

G Goran Dragic missed Sunday night's game at the Indiana Pacers because of an orbital contusion in his right eye. Dragic, a 6-foot-3 guard who was averaging 20.1 points per game, took an elbow to his right eye during the victory over Toronto on Saturday night. Dragic originally expected to play against the Pacers, but his eye swelled to the point it was completely shut Sunday.

