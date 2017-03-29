Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

F James Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds in Miami's last-second win over Detroit.

C Hassan Whiteside tipped in the winning shot just before the buzzer, giving the Heat a 97-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Whiteside scored after a wild scramble during which the Heat missed two attempts on their final possession. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. "Hassan, maybe for the first time in his career, is playing more for the guys next to him than he is for himself, and that's what we've seen the last three games," Spoelstra said.

G Dion Waiters was out for a fifth consecutive game, nursing a sprained left ankle.

G Goran Dragic scored a game-high 28 points in Miami's last-second win over Detroit.