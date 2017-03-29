FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Heat - PlayerWatch
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
March 30, 2017 / 2:15 AM / 5 months ago

Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F James Johnson had 16 points and six rebounds in Miami's last-second win over Detroit.

C Hassan Whiteside tipped in the winning shot just before the buzzer, giving the Heat a 97-96 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Whiteside scored after a wild scramble during which the Heat missed two attempts on their final possession. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. "Hassan, maybe for the first time in his career, is playing more for the guys next to him than he is for himself, and that's what we've seen the last three games," Spoelstra said.

G Dion Waiters was out for a fifth consecutive game, nursing a sprained left ankle.

G Goran Dragic scored a game-high 28 points in Miami's last-second win over Detroit.

