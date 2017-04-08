Miami Heat - PlayerWatch

G Josh Richardson started in place of Miami G Dion Waiters (sprained left ankle). He scored 10 points.

F James Johnson had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Miami. Johnson, usually a reserve, started for the second game in a row.

G Wayne Ellington scored 12 points off the bench

C Hassan Whiteside had 12 points and 10 rebounds despite early foul trouble. Whiteside had two fouls in the first three minutes of the game and Erik Spoelstra was not pleased.

F Luke Babbitt (right hip flexor) did not play for the second straight game.

G Goran Dragic scored 18 points Friday.