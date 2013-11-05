Preview: Heat at Raptors

The road hasn’t been kind to the Miami Heat through the first week of the season - but that may change beginning Tuesday night as the two-time defending NBA champions visit the Toronto Raptors. The Heat are 0-2 away from Miami following narrow losses in Philadelphia and Brooklyn, but have won 11 consecutive meetings with the Raptors dating back to January 2010. Toronto has opened the season strong, winning two of its first three games.

While Miami has struggled rebounding the ball to date - ranked last in the NBA at just 33.3 boards per night - the team has made up for that deficiency with an incredible distribution rate. That was on full display Sunday night against Washington, when the Heat recorded 32 assists on 37 field goals in a 103-93 triumph over the Wizards. Toronto stands in stark contrast, leading the league at 50 rebounds per night but ranked 26th in assists at just 16.3.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SUN (Miami), TSN2 (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HEAT (2-2): The win over Washington seemed to quell any concerns about Heat players getting “too comfortable” after winning back-to-back titles. “We’ve been together so long, you start to think maybe you can just go out and make it happen instead of talking through it,” Miami superstar LeBron James told the Miami Herald after the victory. “We got a handle on it (against the Wizards).” James said the team discussed its concerns earlier Sunday.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-1): Even the most optimistic Toronto fan has to be frustrated at the struggles of high-paid forward Rudy Gay. Though he leads the team in scoring at 19 points per game, the 27-year-old has been ice-cold from the field over the past two games, hitting just 10-of-37 shots while committing seven turnovers. He did flash a different dimension to his game in Saturday’s 97-90 win over Milwaukee, pulling down a career-high 15 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto dropped three meetings last season by a combined 39 points.

2. Heat F/C Chris Bosh, taken fourth overall by the Raptors in 2003, averages 19.6 points in seven career games against his former team.

3. Toronto has outrebounded Miami 142-88 in their last three encounters.

PREDICTION: Heat 106, Raptors 95