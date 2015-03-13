Preview: Heat at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to beat the Miami Heat for the first time in over five years when they square off at Air Canada Centre on Friday. The Raptors have dropped 16 straight games to the Heat, including the last seven at home, and they hope to emerge victorious in the series for the first time since Jan. 27, 2010. Toronto is mired in its worst slump of the season with nine losses in the last 10 and is in danger of relinquishing home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Miami bounced back from a disappointing 100-90 setback to the Boston Celtics by beating the Brooklyn Nets 104-98 on Wednesday. The Heat have won four of their first six in March to cling to a half-game lead over the Charlotte Hornets in the race for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Miami has dropped six of its last eight on the road, including two straight by a combined four points, and hopes to turn its fortunes around by continuing its recent dominance over the Raptors.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), SportsNet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HEAT (29-35): Dwyane Wade recorded 28 points and nine assists while Chris Andersen matched a career high with 18 points to go along with 14 rebounds for his first double-double of the season in the win over the Nets. “I was happy with setting my teammates up early,” Wade told reporters. “We have a tough schedule coming down the stretch and we have no room for error.” Hassan Whiteside sat out the win while serving a one-game suspension for elbowing Kelly Olynyk in the loss to the Celtics but will return to the lineup to face Toronto.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (38-26): Kyle Lowry scored a game-high 32 points and handed out five assists while DeMar DeRozan added 21 points in the 117-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. “We’re still going to make the playoffs so there’s no reason to hang our head,” DeRozan told reporters. “We just need that kick start, but the confidence is there.” The slumping Lou Williams has been limited to 11 points or fewer in his last three games after scoring 20 or more in his previous three outings.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Four of the last five meetings have been decided by single digits.

2. The Raptors have committed fewer than 10 turnovers in a franchise-record four straight games.

3. Wade is averaging 30 points in his last three outings.

PREDICTION: Heat 99, Raptors 95