Preview: Heat at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors look to stay hot on their home court when the surging Miami Heat pay a visit on Saturday in a battle of two teams headed toward postseason play. The Raptors have won 14 of their last 15 at the Air Canada Centre, including a 104-96 victory over Atlanta on Thursday that improved their record to 4-1 on a seven-game homestand.

Toronto guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry are averaging a combined 52 points in five games this month while center Jonas Valanciunas is providing solid support inside. Miami rebounded from a loss to Milwaukee to rout Chicago 118-96 on Friday for its sixth victory in seven games, getting another big effort from Goran Dragic. “We got a lot more energy and effort out there,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. “It’s like people were in two places at one time.” Dragic scored 26 points – his third game of 23 or more in the last five outings – with All-Star backcourt mate Dwyane Wade (nine points, 3-of-15 shooting) hampered by a bruised thigh.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), Sportsnet One (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HEAT (38-27): While Dragic, Luol Deng (19 points) and veteran Joe Johnson (15) continued their strong play, rookie Josh Richardson stepped up with a career-high 22 points Friday. Center Hassan Whiteside has been a major force since All-Star Chris Bosh was shut down because of blood clots, registering four straight double-doubles and 10 in the last 11 contests. Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and shooting 58.2 percent from the field, including 11-of-17 from 3-point range, in seven games since being signed as a free agent.

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (43-20): DeRozan is averaging 28.6 points this month and Valanciunas has posted three double-doubles in the last four games while extending his career-high streak of double-figure games to 16. Lowry runs the show, registering 25 assists in the last three contests, but will need to rebound from a 1-for-8 shooting performance from 3-point range last time out. Luis Scola notched his first double-double since Dec. 26 on Thursday and Terrence Ross has drained 5-of-10 from behind the arc in the last two games.

1. The Raptors are 13-3 when the 7-0 Valanciunas records a double-double this season.

2. Wade (19,957) and Johnson (19,093) are the only active pair of teammates with at least 19,000 points.

3. Toronto has won four of the last five meetings with Miami, including the last two by a total of 34 points.

PREDICTION: Raptors 110, Heat 95