(Updated: CORRECTING Miami road record in second para)

Heat 104, Raptors 95: LeBron James had 35 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as Miami used a big fourth quarter to subdue host Toronto.

James reached double digits in scoring for the 500th consecutive game while Dwyane Wade added 20 as Miami picked up its first road win. Ray Allen chipped in with 14 in a reserve role for the Heat, who had 31 assists on 41 field goals.

DeMar DeRozan’s 21 points paced the Raptors, who have lost 12 straight games to Miami. Jonas Valanciunas added 18 points while Rudy Gay had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Valanciunas dominated Miami’s undersized frontcourt in the early going, scoring 10 points in the opening six minutes to help Toronto build a 25-23 edge through one quarter. The Raptors’ bench extended the advantage to as many as nine and Valanciunas made it an 11-point game with a short hook following his own miss, but Allen and Shane Battier knocked down late 3-pointers and Mario Chalmers added a last-second 3 as Miami went into the break ahead 52-50.

James finished off a Wade alley-oop pass to put the Heat up eight with less than six minutes remaining in the third, but Gay followed by reeling off five straight points - including a three-point play in which he knocked down a shot while falling on his back - to make it 78-74 Miami entering the fourth. The Heat scored the first 12 points of the quarter to go up by 16, while the Raptors committed eight of their 15 turnovers in the first four minutes and couldn’t recover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: James is the fifth player in league history with 10 or more points in 500 straight games. Only Michael Jordan (866), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (787 and 508), Karl Malone (575) and Moses Malone (526) have had longer runs. ... Miami PF/C Chris Bosh - drafted fourth overall by Toronto in 2003 - missed the game to be with his wife, who gave birth to their second child Monday. ... Raptors SF Steve Novak missed his third consecutive game with back stiffness.