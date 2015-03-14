Raptors end five-year drought against Heat

TORONTO -- Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey said his point guard was “back to old Kyle” on Friday night.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with a career-high seven steals to go along with 19 points, eight assists and eight rebounds as Toronto defeated the Miami Heat 102-92 at the Air Canada Centre.

The win was the first in five years for the Raptors over the Heat and halted a stretch of 16 consecutive losses to Miami -- the Raptors’ longest losing streak against one team in franchise history. Toronto (39-26) last beat Miami (29-36) on Jan. 27, 2010.

“You don’t want to keep them having a record against us, but now we got that monkey off our back,” said guard DeMar DeRozan, who was in his rookie season the last time Toronto defeated Miami. “Now they don’t have a record next time we play them.”

Friday’s win snapped Toronto’s four-game losing streak and was just the third Raptors win in 11 games.

A Chicago Bulls loss coupled with the Raptors’ win moved Toronto into a tie for third in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have two games in hand on the Bulls.

“When it rains, it pours and we were in the shower for a while,” DeRozan said of the skid. “We knew it was going to come. We just had to feel the feeling. Now I‘m going to be able to sleep good tonight and get ready for Portland tomorrow.”

Lowry was 7 of 12 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.

“We won. That’s all that matters,” a subdued Lowry said of his career night.

The 28-year-old has struggled of late and was given a three-game break to rest and rejuvenate for the stretch run.

“He was tired, which everybody was,” said DeRozan, who had 18 points and six assists in the win. “He didn’t really get a break for all-star. He was busy doing that. For him to just get rest and get his legs back under him, I think it’s going to pay off in the long run.”

Guard Lou Williams had 14 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Raptors.

Heat guard Dwayne Wade had game-high 25 points and four assists.

“Early on, we made a lot of defensive mistakes and (Lowry) got a chance to get some open 3s, get himself going, and he has the ball in his hands a lot so he is able to control the pace of the game when they have it,” Wade said. “He is a very aggressive guard.”

Miami guard Goran Dragic added 18 points and five assists and forward Michael Beasley chipped in with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dragic led a 7-0 run by the Heat late in the fourth quarter, pulling Miami to within 14. It was the final threat by the visitors against the Raptors, who gained a split of the season series.

Casey was happy with the performance of Lowry but also pleased with the team’s defensive effort.

”I was just as impressed with our defense as much as anything else,“ Casey said. ”I thought we kept a tight paint. Wade kind of got away from us there at the end, but that’s what he does.

“I thought we made it hard on him, made it tough on him as possible, and it’s good to see us hold somebody below 49 percent.”

Toronto was ahead 78-63 after three quarters -- its first lead after three quarters in five games and only the second time in their last eight.

The Raptors led 50-41 at halftime.

NOTES: Toronto C Jonas Valanciunas missed the game for the birth of his son on Thursday night. ... F Tyler Hansbrough started in place of Valanciunas. ... Miami announced the signing of F Henry Walker for the remainder of the season on Friday. Walker is averaging 8.5 points and 27.4 minutes while helping Miami to a 6-4 record in 10 appearances this season. ... Heat C Hassan Whiteside returned to the lineup after serving a one-game suspension for his Flagrant 2 foul after his elbow to Boston F Kelly Olynyk on Monday.