Preview: Heat at Rockets

The Houston Rockets are hoping LeBron James left all of his points at home. James will attempt to follow up his career-high 61-point effort on the second night of a back-to-back when the Miami Heat visit the Rockets on Tuesday. The superstar forward went 22-of-33 from the floor against the Charlotte Bobcats and threw in seven rebounds and five assists while posting the highest scoring total in franchise history.

Houston is capable of putting up some gaudy scoring numbers of its own and might have to turn Tuesday’s contest into a race with the Heat if Dwight Howard, who sat out practice on Monday due to back soreness, can’t go. The Rockets have taken 11 of their last 13, including a 129-103 win at Sacramento last week in which James Harden went off for 43 points in 31 minutes. Harden could have to deal with Dwyane Wade, who watched James’ historic night from the sidelines while resting but is expected to dress on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, Sun Sports (Miami), CSN Houston

ABOUT THE HEAT (43-14): James’ record night was the latest in a string of remarkable performances from the reigning MVP, who is shooting 67.2 percent from the field in three games while wearing a protective mask over his broken nose. “I think what helped was we couldn’t get no stops in the fourth quarter,” James told reporters of his record night. “That allowed me to stay in the game. … I wanted to try to close it out and I was happy I was able to make a few plays to help us win the game.” “King James” has shot 50 percent or better in each of his last eight games and is averaging 35.3 points in that span.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (40-19): Houston is in a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers for the Nos. 3-5 spots in the Western Conference and will face championship contenders Miami, Indiana, Portland and Oklahoma City over the next five games. The Rockets built up a 21-point lead after the first quarter against Detroit on Saturday but had to hold on for a 118-110 win. “I didn’t really like the way we came out in the second half,” Howard told reporters. “I thought we really should have kept the foot on the gas but we didn’t. We allowed them to get back in the game. That’s not what we need to do if we want to be a championship team.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has taken seven straight in the series and is 17-4 against Western Conference opponents.

2. Houston F Chandler Parsons (illness) missed Saturday’s contest but participated in practice on Monday and is expected to play.

3. Wade is averaging 23.5 points on 20-of-27 shooting in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 116, Rockets 109