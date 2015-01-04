Rockets blast Heat 115-79

HOUSTON -- Given how thoroughly center Dwight Howard and his teammates were beaten on Friday night, the Houston Rockets center couldn’t help but to offer a humorous take on how much better the Rockets performed just 24 hours later.

After Howard paced the scoring in a runaway second quarter, Rockets guard James Harden did the same in an explosive third quarter as the Rockets rebounded from an embarrassing defeat with a 115-79 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday night at the Toyota Center.

Howard scored 19 of his 23 points in the second quarter for half of the Rockets’ total as Houston flipped a four-point deficit into a 61-49 lead at intermission.

Harden followed suit coming out of the break, producing 15 of his 28 points in the third quarter as the Rockets outscored the Heat 71-33 during the middle two quarters.

The Rockets, hammered in a 111-83 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, led Miami by as many as 38 points.

Related Coverage Preview: Heat at Rockets

”Yesterday was Friday and today was Saturday,“ Howard quipped when asked to explain the turnaround. ”The effort and the energy were a little bit different. I don’t know what happened in that game in New Orleans, but it happens. You have those nights.

“Every team is liable to get their butts handed to them once a year. We’ve got to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Forward Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade scored 15 points apiece for Miami, which lost for the fifth straight time and dropped both games against the Rockets this season.

The Heat led 27-23 entering the second quarter, but as Howard got going, the Miami offense dried up.

“We need to win a game,” Bosh said. “Win a quarter and then a quarter after that and a quarter after that, and then win one after that. I believe that’s what it’s about. I‘m not trying to figure things out. I‘m just trying to win a game and trying to stop answering all of these questions.”

Houston opened the quarter on a 15-2 run with Howard, who was scoreless in the first 12 minutes, getting 10 points during that stretch. He added three more baskets during the ensuing three minutes before his three-point play with 1:27 left in the half built the Rockets’ lead to 57-49.

Harden added the next four points, part of a stretch that included Howard, who grabbed 13 rebounds, and Harden scoring 17 consecutive points for the Rockets.

The bottom fell out on Miami in the third quarter, with the Heat suffering a drought of 4:36 as Houston extended a 15-point lead to 79-53 on two Harden free throws.

After Bosh sank a free throw with 2:52 left in the quarter, Miami failed to score again in the third quarter, with reserves Jason Terry and Corey Brewer draining back-to-back 3-pointers to give Houston a 94-60 lead entering the fourth quarter.

“We settled ourselves in the second quarter and started to execute a little better and they then went on a 10-0 run to start off the half,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The second half, it just went.”

Houston totaled 54 points in the paint, outscored the Heat 27-4 in fast-break points and also hit 13 of 30 3-pointers. Taking into account their 20-of-28 shooting at the free-throw line, the Rockets delivered a near-perfect accounting of their offensive potential.

“I didn’t think last night’s game was indicative of who we are,” Rockets coach Kevin McHale said. “And of course tonight, when we win by this much, I‘m not sure we’re this good either. We’re somewhere in between and we’re getting better.”

NOTES: Heat C Justin Hamilton (concussion) did not travel to Houston and was on the inactive list for a third consecutive game. ... After finishing no worse than 11th in defensive rating in each of the previous four seasons, the Heat entered the 2015 portion of their schedule ranked 26th in defensive rating. ... Rockets F Donatas Motiejunas returned to the starting lineup after being benched in favor of F Josh Smith, who started four of his five games after signing with Houston following his release from the Detroit Pistons. ... In the first 10 games with C Dwight Howard back in the starting lineup, the Rockets went 5-5 and posted a defensive rating of 101.1 points per 100 possessions and a net rating of minus-0.4.