Preview: Heat at Spurs

A rematch of last season’s NBA Finals — and perhaps a preview of this year’s — is on tap Thursday when the San Antonio Spurs host the Miami Heat. It’s the second meeting of the season, and the Heat picked up where they left off last June in the first, winning 113-101 at home. San Antonio was short-handed, playing without three starters, but should be at full strength this time.

The Heat, who are 1 1/2 games behind Indiana for the top spot in the East, had an eight-game winning streak snapped in a 106-103 loss at Houston on Tuesday. Star LeBron James ran out of gas in the second half a night after putting up a career-high 61 points against Charlotte. The Spurs trail Oklahoma City by 1 1/2 games for the best record in the West, having won four straight and seven of eight after a 122-101 win at Cleveland on Tuesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, Sun Sports (Miami)

ABOUT THE HEAT (43-15): Miami had a scare when James broke his nose Feb. 20 at Oklahoma City, but he missed only one game and has been as good as ever in four games since. James has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games and is averaging 33.5 points in four games wearing a protective mask. James had a modest 18 points in the first meeting this season, but Chris Bosh poured in 24 to lead six Miami players in double figures.

ABOUT THE SPURS (44-16): San Antonio has long been known for its unselfish play, but the Spurs were in rare form against the Cavaliers, racking up a season-high 39 assists on 43 field goals. It helps that the Spurs are finally healthy after battling numerous injuries for much of the season — they were without starters Tiago Splitter, Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard the first time they played Miami. The big man Splitter has been something of a bellwether this season — the Spurs are 16-0 when he scores in double figures.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami has won five straight regular-season meetings but is just 3-22 in regular-season contests played in San Antonio.

2. San Antonio is 13-0 when holding opponents under 90 points and 11-0 when keeping foes below 40 percent shooting.

3. James has scored in double figures in 551 consecutive games - including all 273 he has played for Miami, a franchise record.

PREDICTION: Spurs 103, Heat 101