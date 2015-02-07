Spurs 98, Heat 85: Kawhi Leonard led the way with 24 points and Tony Parker added 21 as San Antonio eased past visiting Miami.

Tim Duncan collected 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Spurs, who have won nine of their last 11. Manu Ginobili handed out nine assists to go with six points off the bench as San Antonio totaled 31 assists on 40 field goals.

Luol Deng scored 17 points and Chris Bosh added 14 as the Heat dropped below .500 to 13-14 on the road. Rookie Tyler Johnson took advantage of some playing time in the fourth quarter to score 18 points and Chris Andersen scored 10 for Miami, who were without center Hassan Whiteside (ankle) and guard Dwyane Wade (hamstring).

Leonard nailed a pair of 3-pointers and Ginobili hit another as the Spurs used a 21-4 run to turn a four-point deficit into a 30-17 lead before settling for an 11-point cushion at the end of the first quarter. Leonard hit two more from beyond the arc in a 13-0 burst through the middle of the second quarter and San Antonio took a 52-41 lead into the break.

Parker’s 3-pointer restored a 15-point advantage with 3:48 left in the third and the Spurs coasted into the fourth with a 77-61 edge. Ginobili knocked down another 3-pointer to make it 84-65 as San Antonio closed it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: San Antonio kicks off its nine-game “rodeo road trip” at Toronto on Sunday. … Spurs coach Gregg Popovich picked up his 999th career win. … Whiteside, who posted 24 points and 20 rebounds at Minnesota on Wednesday, is day-to-day.