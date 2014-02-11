Preview: Heat at Suns

The Miami Heat suffered a big letdown on Saturday as LeBron James battled through one of his worst games of the season in a loss at lowly Utah. James and the Heat will look to pick things back up when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Suns are coming off a big win over the Golden State Warriors that vaulted them back into sixth place in the Western Conference and Goran Dragic is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career.

Dragic posted a career-high 34 points on 10-of-13 shooting against the Warriors and has put up at least 23 points in seven straight games to keep the offense humming without guard Eric Bledsoe. James was not nearly as efficient in matching a season-low 13 points on 4-of-13 shooting in the loss to the Jazz. The reigning MVP had come within two rebounds of a triple-double in each of the previous two contests and dismissed the poor performance. “It’s just one of those days,” James told reporters. “You’re not going to play great every single night.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE HEAT (35-14): Miami beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the opener of a six-game road trip before struggling against the Jazz and will close out the trip with four straight playoff contenders in Phoenix, Golden State, Dallas and Oklahoma City. James was not the only member of the “Big Three” to have a rough night on Saturday, as Chris Bosh was held to 13 points on 3-of-12 shooting. Bosh is 9-of-27 from the field in the first two games of the road trip and has failed to shoot 50 percent or better from the field in three of the last four contests.

ABOUT THE SUNS (30-20): Dragic is picking his spots to attack the basket and opening up the floor with his 3-point shooting, converting 62.7 percent from the field and 19-of-30 from beyond the arc in the last seven games. “He was fantastic tonight,” coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters after Saturday’s win. “Not only did he score, he got assists. That’s what we need him to do as a point guard.” Dragic was passed over for a spot on the Western Conference All-Star squad but will be enjoying the weekend in New Orleans as a participant in the skills challenge.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix F Markieff Morris scored in double figures in 12 straight games before being held scoreless on Saturday.

2. James went for 35 points in a 107-92 win over the Suns in Miami on Nov. 25.

3. James has committed 12 turnovers in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Heat 105, Suns 102