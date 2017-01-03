Preview: Heat at Suns

The Miami Heat are attempting to end a five-game losing streak and might be facing the perfect opponent to end their skid against on Tuesday. Miami is seeking its 13th straight victory over the Phoenix Suns and also is looking for its ninth consecutive win in Phoenix.

The struggling Heat are beginning a six-game road trip and they are just 5-12 away from home. Miami will begin the trip without standout center Hassan Whiteside, who didn't travel on the flight and will miss his second straight game since being poked in the right eye. Phoenix has lost eight of its last 10 games and Monday's 109-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers dropped it into the Western Conference basement. The Suns are beginning a stretch in which five of six games are at home but two of the games are against the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Sun (Miami), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE HEAT (10-25): It isn't yet known when Whiteside will rejoin the team but he wasn't cleared to travel because of a retinal contusion. Point guard Goran Dragic (back) may return against the Suns — his former team — after missing three of the previous four games. Second-year forward Justise Winslow (shoulder) also didn't travel and will miss his second game after missing the previous 16 games with a wrist injury.

ABOUT THE SUNS (10-25): Point guard Eric Bledsoe scored 22 points against the Clippers for his fourth 20-point outing in the past six games but his aim has been off during back-to-back defeats. Bledsoe is 15-of-47 from the field during the stretch after shooting above 58 percent in three of the previous four games. Shooting guard Devin Booker is in a worse shooting slump, connecting on just 32.1 percent of his shots over the past five contests after scoring 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting against Los Angeles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Despite their recent lack of success, the Suns hold a 31-24 series edge over the Heat.

2. Phoenix SF T.J. Warren scored 24 points on Monday after averaging two points on 2-of-14 shooting over the previous two games.

3. Miami SG Dion Waiters (groin) has missed the past 19 games but could return versus the Suns.

PREDICTION: Suns 107, Heat 104