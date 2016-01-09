Former Suns have fun in Heat’s win

PHOENIX -- Miami guards Goran Dragic and Gerald Green tried to downplay their return to Phoenix for first time since being teammates here a year ago.

But Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and guard Dwyane Wade knew better and might have been even happier than Dragic and Green that the Heat were able to put away the Suns down the stretch.

Wade scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the final four minutes and Dragic added 22 points and seven assists as the Heat withstood a second-half push to beat the Suns 103-95 on Friday night.

“You always want to play good against your ex-team and it’s emotional, especially for me and Gerald,” said Dragic, who asked for and received a trade last Feb. 19.

Dragic received a reserved round of applause from fans as he was introduced before tying a season high in points.

“I want to thank everyone who was cheering for me, and include those who were booing me,” He said. “It’s part of the game and it’s great to have the fans involved.”

Green, who was not re-signed by the Suns and went to Miami as a free agent, scored 21 points for the Heat (22-14). He stared down Suns owner Robert Sarver and the Phoenix bench after made baskets several times -- the last after his 3-pointer put Miami ahead to stay at 89-87 with 4:35 left.

”It’s just all fun and games,“ Green said. ”I was disappointed (that the Suns didn’t re-sign him), but thank God for Miami. I‘m just trying to get to the playoffs.

“As an organization, we have bigger fish to fry than worry about me getting a win because I played here last year. That’s petty.”

Spolestra, who talked to his team Thursday about the importance of the game to Dragic, Green and former Suns forward Amar‘e Stoudemire, was glad the players delivered for their teammates.

“The guys wanted to do it for them and those are nice moments in an NBA season when it’s genuine and sincere,” Spoelstra said. “We knew how important it would be for those guys and they gave us good minutes.”

Miami now beaten the Suns 11 straight times overall, the longest active losing streak against one opponent, and eight straight times at Talking Stick Arena. The Heat are 11-2 against the Western Conference as they begin a six-game road trip.

Guard Brandon Knight had 26 points and guard Devin Booker added 11 of his 16 in the third quarter for the Suns, who rallied from 13 points down at the half to lead by as many as six in the third quarter but couldn’t hold the momentum.

Phoenix (13-26) has lost 10 of the last 11 games and are 23-44 since trading Dragic.

“To beat these teams, you’ve got to consistently make plays,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “That’s where, OK, it’s a loss, that’s a really good team, but if we do some of the things we are capable of doing 95 to 100 percent of the time, then we win that game.”

The Suns rallied from 13 down at the half, led by as many as six in the third quarter and still were up 87-83 after a Knight layup with 5:45 left. But forward Chris Bosh hit a 3-pointer and Green followed with one to put the Heat up 89-87 with 4:32 left.

From there, it was Wade, who followed two free throws with a dunk and an 18-footer to put Miami up 95-89 with 2:25 left. The Suns never got closer than four points the rest of the way.

“I was just trying to do what I can, when I can, how I can,” said Wade, who made nine free throws and is one shy of 5,000 made in his career. “I got a couple of things to go and I was focused on getting into the paint late and I got the pull-up to go.”

Wade had 14 points in the half and Green’s two free throws with .6 of a second left pushed the Miami lead to 53-40 at intermission.

The Suns came roaring back with 33 points in the third quarter, including an opening 25-6 run, bogging the Heat down with a zone defense as their backcourt heated up.

Knight scored eight straight points and Booker followed with 11 straight, capping the run on a driving layup to give the Suns a 65-59 lead with 5:28 left.

“We were just moving the ball; shots started falling. We knew they would,” Booker said. “We knew we couldn’t shoot how we were the whole game and the first half.”

Miami answered with 11 straight points, with a Dragic 6-footer putting the Heat back in front 70-65 with 2:35 to go. They took a 77-73 lead to the fourth quarter but fell behind again and needed one more push to win.

NOTES: Miami G Goran Dragic was greeted warmly by the crowd in his return to Phoenix. ... Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told rookie G Devin Booker about guarding ex-Sun G Gerald Green, “Do let him shoot,” Hornacek said with a smile. ... Hornacek said G Ronnie Price is dealing with an old injury in the big right toe that has flared up with some loose bodies in a painful spot. Booker moved into the starting lineup to replace G Brandon Knight.