Suns hand Heat 6th straight loss

PHOENIX -- The last time the Phoenix Suns beat the Miami Heat, Devin Booker had just turned 13 years old and Marquese Chriss was 12.

The Suns' young guns played a key role in ending a 12-game losing streak to the Heat, as Booker scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Chriss added a career-high 18 as Phoenix gave Miami its sixth straight loss, 99-90,on Tuesday.

Eric Bledsoe chipped in 17 points and seven assists for the Suns (11-25), who registered their first win against Miami since Nov. 3, 2009 and beat the Heat at Talking Stick Resort Arena for the first time since Jan. 5, 2007.

"That tells you how talented they've been for the last few years ... still really talented, just short-handed tonight," Booker said. "Even so we couldn't take them lightly. Everyone in the NBA is talented and they showed a lot of fight."

Chriss was 7-for-11 from the field and added six rebounds in his best game despite playing on back-to-back nights.

"It felt good, it felt like every shot was falling," Chriss said. "After I made a little floater I started laughing because I don't really shoot those in games.

"We thought our last game (a 109-98 loss at the Los Angeles Clippers) wasn't our best defensive game by far. That's where we fell short and we had to improve."

Tyson Chandler had five points and 20 rebounds, passing Horace Grant for 44th place on the all-time NBA list with 9,456 for Phoenix. The Suns have eight of their 11 wins (8-4) against the Eastern Conference, while going 3-21 against the West.

The Suns have won three straight at Talking Stick Resort Arena for the first time in more than a year (Nov. 12-16, 2015).

Goran Dragic had 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat (10-26), who dressed the league minimum of eight players thanks to an assortment of maladies ranging from injuries to food poisoning to a migraine headache.

"Goran was terrific in that first half, He was virtually 70 percent of our offense," Miami coach Eric Spoelstra said. "But once we were unable to score, then our defense suffered and we paid the price for that."

Dragic himself missed the two previous games with a back injury, but played well against his former team.

"I love Phoenix. My family still lives here (two cousins), I have a lot of good friends and a lot of memories," he said. "It is always nice to play in this building. I was really happy the fans were good to me."

Willie Reed set new career highs with 22 points and 18 rebounds for the Heat, who matched their longest losing streak of the year. With four players already out with injury, the team lost James Johnson to food poisoning and Tyler Johnson to a migraine.

"I love seeing a guy like Willie have that kind of effort against a former All-Star center (Chandler), it's a great role model in this league," Spoelstra said. "He is diligent. He works hard to get better, earn his minutes and opportunities."

Despite their depleted ranks, the Heat took a quick 8-2 lead and led by as many as nine in the first quarter. Dragic had 12 straight Miami points and followed a 3-pointer with a driving reverse layup to give the Heat a 24-15 lead.

The Suns scored the final eight points of the quarter to pull within 29-28 behind 10 points off the bench from Leandro Barbosa. They pushed the run to 12-0 on a P.J. Tucker basket to give Phoenix a 32-29 lead. But Dragic, who was 9-for-13 from the field in the first half, had five straight during a 13-5 Miami run and his reverse layup gave Miami a 42-37 lead.

But Dragic and Rodney McGruder both picked up their third fouls and the Heat missed 13 straight shots while the Suns regained the edge. Bledsoe and Booker had seven points each and Bledsoe's two free throws with 4.2 second left gave Phoenix a 56-52 edge at the break.

Booker had 10 points during a 27-14 Suns third quarter, where Phoenix stretched their lead to 19 points. The Heat got back to 85-76 with a 10-2 run in the fourth, but a Booker hit back-to-back 3-pointers to end the rally.

NOTES: The Heat dressed only eight players at Phoenix. In addition to four players who have been out long term (Chris Bosh, Josh McRoberts, Hassan Whiteside and Justice Winslow), G Dion Waiters sat out with a pectineus tear and Miami's bench took two more unexpected hits when F James Johnson sat out with food poisoning and PG Tyler Johnson was sidelined with a migraine headache. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said Waiters had a good workout Tuesday and is close to returning. ... Phoenix went without Brandon Knight, who sprained his right wrist early in the 109-98 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers Monday. ... The Suns came into the game ranked second in the NBA (to Golden State) with 18.6 fast-break points per game and second in points off turnovers (to Toronto) with 18.9 points. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler entered the game tied with Zach Randolph for fourth place among active players with 9,436 career rebounds. He needed eight rebounds to pass Horace Grant (9,443) for 44th place on the all-time rebounding list. ... The Suns have the longest winning streak in the Phoenix-Miami series, prevailing in the first 16 meetings with the Heat after they entered the league in 1988-89.