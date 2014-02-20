Preview: Heat at Thunde

(Updated: UPDATES with Russell Westbrook making his return)

The Miami Heat attempt to avenge a 17-point loss to Oklahoma City when they visit the Thunder in Thursday’s nationally televised showdown. Kevin Durant scored 33 points when Oklahoma City posted a 112-95 victory in Miami on Jan. 29 while LeBron James scored 34 for the Heat. The two leading MVP candidates figure to be primed for the rematch, while Thunder guard Russell Westbrook will return from his latest knee surgery.

The Heat are wrapping up a six-game road trip and have won six of their last seven games after recording a 117-106 road victory over Dallas on Tuesday. James scored a season-best 42 points on 16-of-23 shooting for his 50th career 40-point outing and he is averaging 38.3 points over the last three contests. Oklahoma City is playing for the first time since the All-Star break concluded and possesses the top record in the NBA. Durant is averaging 40 points over the last three games, and his 43-point outing against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 13 was his eighth such outing of the season.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE HEAT (38-14): James is third in the NBA in scoring (26.8) – Durant leads at 31.5 – and has played spectacularly since a dismal 13-point outing in a loss to lowly Utah on Feb. 8. A surprise scoring contributor in the victory over Dallas was journeyman forward Chris Andersen, who scored a season-best 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting as Miami pulled within 2 1/2 games of Eastern Conference-leading Indiana. “From here on out, we’ve got to take care of business and try and get that first spot back,” Andersen said afterward.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (43-12): Westbrook missed the last 27 games and Oklahoma City has thrived without him, going 20-7 during the stretch. The star point guard originally hurt his knee in last season’s playoffs against the Houston Rockets and he has experienced two setbacks – both requiring additional surgery – this season. Westbrook practiced with the squad on Wednesday and it will be interesting to see if coach Scott Brooks handles Westbrook cautiously to avoid another setback. Durant has stepped up with 20 30-point outings during Westbrook’s latest absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Miami had won six straight meetings – including the final four games of the 2012 NBA Finals – before losing to the Thunder last month.

2. Oklahoma City is 23-3 at home while Miami is 18-10 on the road.

3. The Heat are last in the NBA in rebounds per game (36.6) and third-to-last in rebounding margin (minus 3.9) while the Thunder have the best margin (plus 4.9).

PREDICTION: Thunder 107, Heat 105