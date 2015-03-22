Preview: Heat at Thunder

Oklahoma City may be without Kevin Durant but the Thunder has opened up a little wiggle room in the playoff mix as they host the Miami Heat on Sunday. Durant could miss the rest of the season with his foot injury, but Oklahoma City has won its last two games to open up a two-game lead on the New Orleans Pelicans in the battle for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Miami stands seventh in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat have won three consecutive games and have moved within 1 1/2 games of the Milwaukee Bucks despite the recent loss of standout forward Chris Bosh. “I’m proud of the way that this organization hasn’t quit,” guard Dwyane Wade told reporters. “I’m proud of the way that this team hasn’t quit and we’re giving ourselves a chance. That’s all we can ask for.” Miami posted a 108-91 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday, while Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook recorded his ninth triple-double of the season with 36 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds against the Atlanta Hawks on the same night.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Sun Sports (Miami), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE HEAT (32-36): Wade has been outstanding in March and has topped 20 points in each of his last eight games after scoring 22 in the win over the Nuggets. He is averaging 27.3 points during the stretch and has three 30-point outings while shooting 50 percent or better in six of the past seven contests. Point guard Goran Dragic has brought a different element to the Heat since being acquired from Phoenix and has meshed well with Wade and has also scored between 17 and 21 points in each of the eight games he’s played in this month.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (39-30): Forward Nick Collison will be sidelined at least 10 days after suffering a sprained left ankle in the game against Atlanta. Collison, a valuable reserve, left the arena with crutches and a walking boot and his loss further depletes a roster without Serge Ibaka (knee) and Durant. Westbrook continues to do it all while carrying the club in Durant’s absence and is 45-of-49 from the free-throw line over the previous three games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City is looking for the season sweep after posting a 94-86 win over the Heat on Jan. 20.

2. Thunder C Enes Kanter (ankle) is expected to play after missing Friday’s game.

3. Miami C Hassan Whiteside has recorded three consecutive double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Thunder 96, Heat 92