Preview: Heat at Thunder

Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder had no trouble bouncing back from their first loss and are beginning to round out the attack on offense instead of leaving it all on the All-Star guard's shoulders. The Thunder will try to make it 2-0 to start their five-game homestand when they host the Miami Heat on Monday.

Westbrook averaged 37.8 points in the first four games before going 4-of-15 from the field in the first loss at Golden State on Thursday, and he let his teammates take on some extra work as Oklahoma City found the win column again on Saturday. "We played our ball," guard Andre Roberson told reporters. "Everybody played together. We got stops on defense and got out in transition. That’s what we like to do and pride ourselves on." The Heat are losers of three of their last four and suffered through the lowest-scoring game of the young season in a 96-87 setback at Toronto on Friday. Miami shot 38.6 percent from the field overall as every starter except center Hassan Whiteside shot under 50 percent.

ABOUT THE HEAT (2-3): Whiteside was the bright spot on Friday with 21 points and 16 rebounds to set a franchise record with five straight double-doubles opening the season. The 27-year-old, who signed a max contract extension over the summer, could use some help from the outside, where shooting guard Dion Waiters continues to be one of the more inconsistent players in the league. Waiters broke out with a season-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting in a win over Sacramento on Tuesday but followed that with four points on 2-of-8 shooting in 24 minutes at Toronto.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (5-1): Centers Steven Adams and Enes Kanter combined for 34 points and 18 rebounds in Saturday's 112-92 win over Minnesota and the Thunder held the Timberwolves to 39.3 percent from the field. "It was a great team win," guard Victor Oladipo told reporters. "Everybody played well collectively and we defended at a high level. We just turned it up a notch. We have to do that for four quarters. When we play like that defensively we give ourselves a great chance to win." Reserve forward Jerami Grant, who arrived via trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last week, keyed that defensive effort with four blocks and a steal in 20 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oladipo is 13-of-22 from the field in the last two games after shooting 32.8 percent in the first four contests.

2. Heat G Josh Richardson (knee) made his season debut on Friday and went scoreless on 0-of-4 shooting in 12 minutes.

3. Westbrook recorded a triple-double in the last meeting - a 99-74 Oklahoma City home win on Jan. 17.

PREDICTION: Thunder 102, Heat 90