Westbrook, Kanter push Thunder past Heat

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Miami Heat rode into Oklahoma City carrying a three game winning streak and playing some of it best basketball of the season behind a rejuvenated Dwyane Wade. When they left town Sunday, it was a different story after facing a hungry Thunder squad fending off injuries and opponents the past month.

Guard Russell Westbrook posted 12 points 10 rebounds and tied a career high with 17 assists, and center Enes Kanter scored 27 points while pulling in 12 rebounds to lead Oklahoma City to the 93-75 victory over the Heat at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I just know that we come out every night and play at a high pace and a high level on both ends of the floor,” Westbrook said.

Kanter’s game-high point total came on 12 of 20 shooting after missing the team’s last game with an ankle sprain. It was also his ninth double-double with Oklahoma City.

The Thunder improved to 40-30 and now lead the New Orleans Pelicans by three games as Westbrook notched his 10th triple double of the season. The Heat fell to 32-37 on the season.

“You have to lace up your shoes and match that competitive spirit,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of Westbrook. “That more than anything transcends the Xs and Os, the strategy, everything else. You just have to be ready to compete every single possession. He is a force of nature right now from a competitive stand point. He is making it look easy, but he is also making the league watch every night and turn on the TV.”

With Westbrook and the starters on the bench, Oklahoma City began the fourth quarter leading by eight points. But even with a limited crop of players to choose from due to injuries, the Thunder reserves went on an 11-4 run to start the quarter.

Wade missed a pair of free throws with eight minutes left. Thunder guard Dion Waiters took advantage by knocking down a jumper.

Thunder Forward Mitch McGary pushed the lead to 83-65 before forward Michael Beasley drove in for a layup to slow the momentum down for Miami.

But a pair of dunks by center Steven Adams off of Westbrook assists put the game away and the teams began to clear their benches. When Westbrook left the court he was still encouraging the home fans to get louder.

“Whenever I see him out there like that, making three, pumping his fist, everybody gets going,” Kanter said. “It’s something amazing.”

McGary added 14 points and eight boards while forward Anthony Morrow scored 12 points.

Center Hassan Whiteside led the Heat with 13 points before fouling out. Wade and guards Goran Dragic and Mario Chalmers each scored 12 points.

As a team, the Heat shot 39.5 percent from the field and were out-rebounded 52-40.

“This team just played more desperate than us,” Wade said. “They played at a playoff level and we played at a regular season level and that’s the difference of the game.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City Thunder F Nick Collison sprained his left ankle Friday in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. Coach Scott Brooks says Collison could miss the next two to three weeks. “I hate to talk about it that way, but it’s been that type of season,” Brooks said. “It seems like we always have a challenge. Nick is going to be out two to three weeks. That’s just the way it is.” ... Injured Miami F Josh McRoberts has joined the team on its road trip. But coach Erik Spoelstra said don’t read too much into it. “For everybody in Heat nation, he is progressing very well,” Spoelstra said. “But we’re not getting ahead of ourselves right now. I wouldn’t look too much into this road trip. Really it’s to help him with his spirits being around the team.” ... Thunder G Russell Westbrook was asked if he watched former Philadelphia G Allen Iverson play when he was a kid: “Nah,” Westbrook said. “I didn’t watch much basketball growing up.”