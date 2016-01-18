Durant, Thunder cool Heat

OKLAHOMA CITY -- There wasn’t much for Kevin Durant not to like. Facing the Miami Heat in the final night of a three game home stand, it was hard for the high scoring forward to find any negatives in the 99-74 victory Sunday at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“I think we are doing a good job of moving the ball,” Durant said. “Our defense has picked back up. We are doing a great job of covering up for each other on the defensive end and we’re rebounding the ball. We have to continue to do that in order for us to win going forward.”

Durant scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Thunder. Guard Russell Westbrook racked up back to back triple doubles with 13 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. It was fifth triple double of the season. Forward Serge Ibaka added 19 points and seven boards while guard Dion Waiters came off the bench to score 18 points as the Thunder improved to 30-12.

Guard Dwyane Wade was a game time decision for Heat. He ended up leading them in scoring with 22 points on 9 of 15 shooting. Guard Tyler Johnson scored 16and center Hassan Whiteside posted 14 points and 11 rebounds at the Heat dropped to 23-18.

“I feel like now a days, I put up a double-double, people say I had a bad game,” Whiteside said. “I didn’t really think I‘m having a bad season.”

Related Coverage Preview: Heat at Thunder

According to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, it was the team’s play in the third quarter when they were outscored 31-16 that cost them any chance of taking home a win.

“It was really the same type of thing. Being able to show stability in the midst of a storm,” Spoelstra said. “They made some big shots. Then our offensive execution that we showed in the first half wasn’t there. They stepped up there pressure, we turned the ball over and didn’t get the type of shots we wanted.”

Thunder Coach Billy Donovan said the best way to with a shot blocker like Whiteside is to attack him and if he doesn’t get the block that opens up offensive rebounding opportunities. His players followed the game plan and did just that from the outset.

The Thunder took control of the game early. Whether it was layups, lobs or fastbreaks, the attacked the rim and the Heat’s defense.

Seeing they had an advantage up front, Donovan put center Enes Kanter and Steven Adams in the game at the same for one of the rare times this season. While the duo were ineffective on offense, their presence forced the Heat to the perimeter.

Donovan called it the team’s most complete defensive performance of the season.

Despite that, Wade was able to find success with his mid-range game as he scored 18 to keep the Heat within two points of the Thunder at halftime.

Turnovers plagued the Heat throughout the night. Those miscues led to a 22-8 Oklahoma City run to start the third quarter.

Miami didn’t help its cause by going stone cold from the field. They shot only 8 of 19 in the third quarter and found themselves trailing 75-58 and never made a game of it after that.

The 74 points Oklahoma City allowed is a new season low.

“Once that third quarter came we just relaxed and played our game,” Durant said. “Defense got us going. I think we played good defense all night. We forced them into tough contested (two-point shots). Toward the end of the third quarter, they started to miss. We stayed with our program and we got it going.”

NOTES: Oklahoma City F Kevin Durant said perception that he has something against the media is wrong. “I’ve seen over the last couple of days, or couple of years, actually, that I hate the media,” Durant said. “I actually do love you guys. If I hated someone, I wouldn’t talk to them, I wouldn’t interact with them, I wouldn’t laugh and joke with them, I wouldn’t talk about anything other than what you guys ask me.” ... Miami F Hassan Whiteside was asked about his upcoming free agency, which starts when the season ends. “I want to go to a team that’s about winning,” Whiteside said, “that has a good understanding of what it takes to win and a good city with a good fan base.”