Wizards nearly blow 35-point lead but hold off Heat

WASHINGTON -- Even when the Washington Wizards win these days, postgame talk focuses on “embarrassment.”

Forward Nene scored 20 points and guard Bradley Beal had 17 as the Washington Wizards survived a furious second-half rally by the Miami Heat’s supporting cast for a 99-97 victory on Friday night.

The Wizards (35-27) entered having lost 12 of 15 games, including Tuesday’s 97-92 loss to the short-handed Chicago Bulls. They barely avoided a similar fate despite never trailing and leading by 35 points in the second half against a Heat lineup without several stars.

Guard Dwyane Wade (sore right hip) and forward Luol Deng (right thigh contusion) both sat out for the Heat (27-34). Guard Goran Dragic scored 18 points but missed most of the second half with a lower back contusion after landing hard following a layup attempt.

The Wizards nearly landed with a thud despite all those advantages.

“We were just talking about (that) it’s embarrassing to ourselves,” Wizards guard John Wall said about the chatter among the players after the game. “It’s embarrassment to ourselves to lose a 35-point lead.”

They didn’t quite blow the entire 35-point margin, but only because the Heat didn’t convert on their final two possessions.

Despite the notable absences, Miami pulled within 98-97 on guard Tyler Johnson’s tip-in with 1:08 remaining after trailing 83-48 with 7:10 left in the third quarter. Forward Henry Walker missed the go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Forward Michael Beasley, who grew up in the Maryland suburbs and signed a 10-day contract with the Heat on Feb. 26, scored all 13 of his points in the fourth quarter. After Beal split two free throws with 1.6 seconds left and the Heat called timeout, Beasley did not get off a final shot before the buzzer.

“It wasn’t even about the scoreboard at that point. It was about trying to reveal your collective character,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Center Marcin Gortat helped Nene dominate inside with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Wall was held to six points but had 12 assists.

Washington led 40-18 after the first quarter, scoring its most points in any quarter this season, and 67-39 at halftime.

The Heat eventually countered with the type of lineup that has caused problems for the bigger Wizards.

“We didn’t mentally check out,” forward Drew Gooden said. “I think the Miami Heat mentally checked in to the ballgame at that time, and they went small.”

Wade, Miami’s top active scorer, was a surprise scratch with sore right hip.

“I‘m good,” Wade said after the loss. “Coach just wanted to rest me tonight. So I rested.”

Spoelstra deemed Deng doubtful before the game after suffering an injury during Wednesday’s 100-94 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite trailing by 35 points, Miami rallied to 88-73 entering the fourth quarter as Dragic and guard Shabazz Napier combined to score 21 points in the third quarter.

“The back just locked up and I couldn’t move,” Dragic said. “Now it is just as weak as the other side. Hopefully, though, I will ice and we will see tomorrow.”

Napier, known for his March Madness prowess last season with national champion Connecticut, stepped up with 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Heat held the Wizards to 11 points in the fourth quarter. Miami, which had won two straight and four of six games, turned 14 second-half turnovers by Washington into 18 points.

“It shows just what unmitigated effort, passion, connection what you can accomplish in a short period of time,” Spoelstra said.

Despite the win, the Wizards once again revealed their flaws.

“Movement, both player and ball,” Washingotn coach Randy Wittman said. “We stopped defending. The first half was as good as when we played Detroit and then we come out and hold the ball, hold the ball as the clock is winding down. ... We can’t continually come out and do that.”

NOTES: The Wizards clinched the season series 3-1 before their 11th sellout crowd of 2014-15. ... Wizards F Kris Humphries missed his fourth straight game with a groin injury suffered against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 25. ... Heat F Henry Walker was originally selected by the Wizards in the second round of the 2008 NBA Draft but never played for the team. Miami signed Walker to a second 10-day contract on March 3. . ... Miami opens a three-game homestand Saturday against the Sacramento Kings. ... Washington, fifth in the Eastern Conference, starts a two-game road swing at the sixth place Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.