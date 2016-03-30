Batum’s triple-double boosts Hornets past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Nicolas Batum isn’t consumed with personal statistics.

There is only one number that matters to the ever-improving Charlotte Hornets guard-forward -- playoff seeding. Beyond that, Batum wants to see the Hornets make a postseason run.

Batum had a triple-double consisting of 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Hornets past the Philadelphia 76ers 100-85 Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

“That was our goal since Day One,” Batum said of the postseason. “We don’t look at teams behind us. We’re looking to catch up. We’re trying to focus on ourselves and get ready for the big dance.”

When they clinch a berth, they have loftier goals.

“We are almost pretty sure to make it now,” Batum said. “Right now, we’re just preparing ourselves to be ready for it. We don’t play just to get into the playoffs. We’re trying to get ready to be effective in the playoffs and don’t just do one-and-done.”

Cody Zeller scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Hornets (43-31) improved to 13-3 in March. The 13 victories are a franchise record for a calendar month.

“We want to make the playoffs, then play for a good seed, and we want to be playing well once we get into the playoffs,” Zeller said. “That’s what these two weeks are about, getting our game in a rhythm and hopefully we’re playing well when that time of the season comes.”

Kemba Walker added 16 points and Courtney Lee had 15 for Charlotte, which is tied with the Boston Celtics for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte and Boston trail the fourth-place Miami Heat by a half-game.

“At times I was pleased,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “I thought the starters played well. It’s a good road win, end of a really good month.”

Batum completed his second triple-double of the season with 4:37 remaining in the third quarter. He drove the lane and dished off to Zeller for a layup and the 10th assist of the game.

“(Batum) is a lot of fun to play with,” Zeller said. “You know if you’re open, he’s going to find you.”

Batum is the first Charlotte player with multiple triple-doubles in a season since Baron Davis in 2001-02.

Meanwhile, Zeller was nearly perfect from the field (7-for-8) while making all four of his free throws.

After the Sixers briefly closed within 77-65 at the beginning of the fourth, the Hornets ripped off seven straight points to go ahead by 19.

The Sixers hoisted a franchise-record 44 shots from 3-point territory and tied a franchise mark with 16 made 3-pointers.

“If we’re open, I want our guys shooting,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “It’s our best chance to win.”

Every game is going to be a challenge for the Sixers and their depleted roster.

“The team we’re looking at is not the team we started with,” Brown said.

Philadelphia played without forwards Jahlil Okafor (out for season with knee injury), Richaun Holmes (right Achilles strain) and Jerami Grant (right knee and knee) along with center Nerlens Noel (right knee). Okafor was in the locker room on crutches before the game.

“The guys are fighting,” said Sixers forward Elton Brand, who had seven points and nine rebounds. “That’s all we can ask.”

Veteran forward Carl Landry, listed at 6-foot-9, started at center for the Sixers.

Robert Covington led the Sixers with 18 points while Ish Smith added 15 points and a career-high three blocked shots and Nik Stauskas had 13 points. Isaiah Canaan contributed 10 points and Hollis Thompson swept a career-best 10 rebounds.

“Our defense was actually good enough for the most part to steal a win,” Brown said. “We needed a little more firepower offensively.”

Philadelphia lost its 10th consecutive game while falling to a league-worst 9-66. The 76ers need at least one more victory over the final seven games to avoid tying the franchise low, set when the 1972-73 Sixers went 9-73.

The Hornets played terrific defense and rolled to a 52-36 lead at halftime.

Walker and Zeller each scored 10 points in the first half for Charlotte.

NOTES: The 76ers will once again face the Hornets Friday at Charlotte. “I‘m excited to go play a playoff team two games in a row and see where we are,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. ... Injured Sixers C Nerlens Noel (right knee) and F Jerami Grant (right knee and quad) are each out for both games against the Hornets. ... Hornets G Jeremy Lin is out with a sore lower back. ... The Hornets started 7-17 on the road but have won nine of their past 12 since Feb. 1. ... Hornets F/C Spencer Hawes played for the Sixers from 2010 through part of the 2013-14 season. ... Longtime NBA referee Joey Crawford attended the game. He recently announced his retirement after 39 years in the league.