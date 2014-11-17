Preview: Mavericks at Hornets

Coming off a dominant homestand, Dallas hits the road for the first time in 10 days when it visits Charlotte on Monday. After a loss to Miami to begin the four-game stretch at home, the Mavericks won the final three games by an average of 25 points, including the the franchise’s largest win ever Thursday against Philadelphia. The impressive run at American Airlines Center was capped by a 131-117 win over Minnesota on Saturday that stands as Dallas’ best offensive showing since April 5, 2009.

While the Mavericks ended their home stay in fine fashion, Charlotte limped to the finish line of a four-game road trip with a 112-87 loss at Golden State on Saturday. Al Jefferson had 19 points in the loss as the Hornets shot 38.1 percent from the floor in falling to 1-5 on the road, compared to 3-1 at home. Jefferson scored 30 points and Kemba Walker had nine rebounds and nine assists as Charlotte picked up a 114-89 win at home against Dallas on Feb. 11 to gain a split of the two-game season series.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Southwest (Dallas), SportSouth (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE MAVERICKS (7-3): Dallas’ surge has left it with a scoring average of 109.5, tops in the league, and while shooting is paramount, the club has prided itself on taking care of the basketball. The Mavericks turn the ball over only 10.9 times per game - fewest in the NBA - while forcing their opponents into 18.1 giveaways, the second-highest total in the circuit. The differential is easily the best mark overall and it has been on full display of late; Dallas has 35 turnovers while forcing 70 during its winning streak.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (4-6): Charlotte may again be without forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who has missed the last two games with a stress reaction in his foot. Guard Gerald Henderson, who has been out of the rotation for parts of the young season after starting 77 games in 2013-14, was given 28 minutes off the bench in the loss at Golden State but failed to provide much, going 2-for-8 from the floor. Kidd-Gilchrist was expected to miss at least two games, so there is a chance he returns in time to face Dallas.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Mavericks F Chandler Parsons is averaging 15 points during the winning streak after averaging 6.7 in the previous three games.

2. Walker is listed day-to-day after fighting through a back issue in the loss at Golden State.

3. Charlotte limits opponents to 8.9 offensive rebounds, second-fewest in the league, while Dallas allows 12.9, which ranks 29th.

PREDICTION: Mavericks 108, Hornets 104