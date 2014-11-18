Blazers stun Pelicans with huge fourth quarter

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For three quarters Monday night, the New Orleans Pelicans had their way at the Moda Center.

Then the Portland Trail Blazers came on with a flourish, outscoring the Pelicans 34-13 in the fourth quarter en route to a 102-93 victory.

Guard Damian Lillard scored 24 points and dished out seven assists as the Trail Blazers (8-3) won their fifth consecutive game. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and nine rebounds for the Blazers.

Forward Anthony Davis collected 31 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots for the Pelicans (5-4).

New Orleans shot 55.7 percent from the field through three quarters but made only four of 24 attempts over the final 12 minutes.

“We were just trying to get a bucket at the end,” said New Orleans forward Tyreke Evans, who had 13 points, eight assists and five rebounds but made only five of 18 shots from the field. “We just have to do a better job at that.”

“A tremendous defensive effort in the fourth quarter by the guys,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “We put ourselves in a hole because of offense; we got back in the game because of our defense.”

Aldridge, who missed Portland’s win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday due to an upper-respiratory illness, contributed 10 points and five rebounds in the fourth quarter as the Blazers improved to 6-1 at home.

“We stepped up, played better defense and gutted it out,” Aldridge said. “Our offense sputtered in the first half, but it was better in the second half.”

New Orleans extended a seven-point halftime lead to 62-46 four minutes into the third quarter. The Pelicans were on top 80-64 late in the quarter, settling for an 80-68 advantage heading into the final period.

It was 83-68 when the Blazers turned the game around, using a 20-4 surge to climb within 87-86 with 5:33 left.

Guard Wesley Matthews 3-pointer tied the count at 91-91 with 2:50 remaining. Center Robin Lopez’s layup gave Portland its first lead since the second quarter at 93-91 with 2:21 remaining. New Orleans guard Jrue Holliday made two foul shots to tie it at 93-93 with 1:29 to go, but Lillard sank a 3-pointer with 1:13 to play to push Portland ahead 96-93.

The Blazers closed out the win by going 6-for-6 at the foul line over the final 29.1 seconds.

“We won the game in the fourth quarter with our defense,” Stotts said. “When you get stops, it’s easy to get a rhythm on offense.”

New Orleans coach Monty Williams saw it as a breakdown on his team’s part.

“We had the game in control, but our fourth-quarter execution was about as bad as it has been all year long,” Williams said. “It wasn’t just about missing shots. We didn’t have the next-level stuff we talk about all the time. For us to be a good team, we have to know when the moment arrives, we have to be a better-executing team.”

Portland jumped to an 8-0 lead, but New Orleans clawed back to get to within 22-21 after one quarter.

The teams traded baskets and it was 32-32 midway through the second quarter before the Pelicans surged to a 49-39 lead. Lillard’s three-point play in the final second cut the margin to 49-42 at the half.

NOTES: Portland C Chris Kaman came off the bench for 15 points and 10 rebounds in 21 minutes, his first double-double as a Blazer. ... New Orleans G Jrue Holliday shot 0-for-9 from the field in the fourth quarter. ... Portland is 3-0 when trailing in the fourth quarter. ... Portland SF Nicolas Batum (knee) missed his fourth consecutive game. New Orleans was without C Omer Asik (back) ... The Blazers are 9-3 in their past 12 meetings with the Pelicans, who haven’t won in Portland since November 2010. ... Portland G Damian Lillard was selected Monday as the Western Conference player of the week after averaging 28 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 58.8 percent as the Blazers went 3-0. It was the first time the third-year point guard won the award. ... New Orleans F Anthony Davis entered Monday’s game ranked among the NBA’s top five in scoring (24.5, fifth), rebounds (11.8, second), steals (2.25, fourth) and blocked shots (4.13, first).