Trail Blazers top Pelicans for 50th victory

PORTLAND, Ore. -- On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers clinched the NBA’s Northwest Division championship in beating the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Saturday, a 99-90 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans secured their second straight 50-win regular season.

”I’ve never had 50 wins, so it feels good,“ said Portland center Chris Kaman, a 12-year veteran who matched his season high with 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds off the bench. ”It’s an achievement. It’s not easy to get 50 wins in the West. It’s a credit to all the guys in here.

“We still have more left. We’ll see how we finish, but the biggest thing now is to lock up the stuff we can lock up. We want home-court advantage where we can have it. We want to do some damage in the playoffs. That’s our goal.”

Related Coverage Preview: 76ers at Hornets

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and guard Damian Lillard added 19 points for the Trail Blazers (50-26), who won for the sixth time in seven outings.

Guard Eric Gordon scored 22 points, guard Tyreke Evans accumulated 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and forward Anthony Davis added 19 points and nine boards for the Pelicans (41-35), who saw their four-game winning snapped.

The game was tied at 85-85 with four minutes remaining, but the Blazers went on a 10-0 tear to put the game away.

“Our defense picked up,” Aldridge said. “Guys competed at a very high level. We played it like it was a big game. (The Pelicans) really needed it, but we played like we wanted it more.”

New Orleans, which fell a game behind Oklahoma City (42-34) in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, was manhandled 51-35 on the boards and lost the bench-points battle 39-22.

“The Blazers had 18 offensive rebounds, and their bench had 31 points in the first half,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “Those two things really hurt us. We kept giving up extra possessions to a team that doesn’t need any.”

In the first half, Portland won the rebound battle 29-14, grabbing nine off the offensive glass, and overcame an early deficit to carry a 56-44 lead into halftime.

New Orleans closed to within 65-61 on a 3-pointer by Gordon with 7:56 left in the third quarter. Four minutes later, Gordon’s long 3 gave the Pelicans their first lead since the third quarter at 70-69. Portland carried a 75-72 edge into the final period.

Forward Ryan Anderson’s first basket of the game, a 3-point shot from the top, pushed New Orleans in front 81-77 with 8:23 remaining. The Blazers went on a 6-0 run to regain the lead at 83-81, but Gordon’s driving layup tied it at 83-83 with 5:40 to go.

Forward Nicolas Batum’s 3-pointer touched off a 10-0 spurt finished off by an Aldridge dunk for a 95-85 difference with 2:10 to play. The Pelicans got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“Every game we’re in feels like a playoff game to us now,” said Davis, who made only 8 of 20 shots from the field. “Every time we play on the road, the atmosphere is like the playoffs. (The Blazers were) fighting and we’re playing for the eighth spot in a packed house. We came up short this time.”

NOTES: It’s only the fourth time in franchise history the Trail Blazers have had back-to-back 50-win seasons, and the first time since 2008-09 and 2009-10. ... Portland is 8-3 in its last 11 meetings with Western Conference opponents with winning records. ... The Blazers have won five in a row overall and eight in a row at home against the Pelicans. ... Aldridge has had 30 games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season. ... Portland C Robin Lopez matched his season high with 12 rebounds. ... Portland G Wesley Matthews, who has been in Los Angeles since undergoing Achilles tendon surgery more than two weeks ago, was on the team flight from LAX Friday night after the Trail Blazers’ victory over the Lakers. “It was really good to see him in person,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “He lifted our spirits. Hopefully, we lifted his as well.” ... With his Pelicans fighting for the final playoff spot in the West, Williams was asked which team is sticking out in the West. “Everybody above us,” Williams said. “It’s crazy. But Golden State’s ahead of everybody with the way they’re playing. I reckon if (coach Steve Kerr) played all their guys big minutes, they could probably have 70-plus wins. Right now, they’re the cream of the crop.”