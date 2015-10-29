McCollum’s 37 lead Blazers past Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Guard CJ McCollum had been building for more than two years to the moment. And as he began his first season as a full-time starter, McCollum exploded.

“I felt just like a caged animal, ready to be unleashed,” said the third-year pro after scoring a career-high 37 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ season-opening 112-94 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday night at Moda Center. “The basket seemed to get bigger and bigger.”

McCollum scored 22 of his points through a can‘t-miss first quarter to help Portland jump to a 43-18 lead. He was 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point range, and 3 of 3 from the foul line in the quarter.

“His first quarter was phenomenal,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “That was quite an exhibition.”

Guard Damian Lillard contributed 21 points and 11 assists for the Blazers, who led by as many as 30 points in the second half. New Orleans closed the gap to eight points in the late going before a McCollum seven-point burst put the Pelicans away.

“Our first quarter was terrific,” Stotts said. “Just a tremendous start offensively and defensively. New Orleans made a good run in the second half, but no matter how you cut it, it was a hell of a way to start the season.”

Forward Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while forward Ryan Anderson came off the bench for 21 points and nine boards for the Pelicans (0-2).

“I was disappointed with our start,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We got a little stagnant, gave up way too many easy baskets. We played well in the second half. We fought like crazy and competed the way we should have in the first half. But when you’re down that much, it has to be a perfect storm to come back.”

McCollum finished 14 of 22 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and 4 of 4 from the foul line.

“He had an awesome game,” said New Orleans guard Eric Gordon, who scored 20 points. “He was hitting a lot of crazy 3s; when a guy gets hot, he gets hot.”

Anderson got hot and helped New Orleans close the gap to 54-38 midway through the second period, but the Blazers answered with a 10-0 run for a 64-38 advantage. McCollum had 28 points and Lillard 17 points and six assists as Portland went into halftime with a 70-43 lead.

The difference was 73-43 early in the third quarter, but New Orleans clawed back to within 81-65 on a reverse dunk by Davis off a lob pass late in the quarter. Portland carried an 87-67 advantage into the final period.

The Pelicans trimmed the margin to 98-87 on back-to-back 3’s and a layup by Davis with 6:18 remaining. Davis bombed in another 3 to get them within 100-92 with 3:45 to play. McCollum answered with seven straight points -- two 18-foot jumper and a 3-pointer -- to put the verdict on ice.

“I’ve been telling you guys (McCollum) can play,” Lillard said. “He can explode. You saw it last year in the playoffs a little bit. Tonight, you saw what we’ve been seeing in practice for two, three years now. It was a big-time performance.”

NOTES: Portland set an NBA record by winning its 15th straight home opener dating to 2001. ... G Jrue Holiday started and had 12 points in 21 minutes for the Pelicans after sitting out a loss at Golden State on Tuesday. Gentry said Holiday, who missed half of last season with a stress reaction in his right leg, will be on 20-minute restrictions and sit out one game on back-to-backs through at least the early season. ... Portland started F Al-Farouq Aminu and brought F Moe Harkless off the bench. Both missed much of the preseason with injuries. Aminu had nine points and eight rebounds while Harkless chipped in eight points and four boards. ... New Orleans was without G Tyreke Evans (knee), G Norris Cole (ankle), F Luke Babbitt (hamstring) and C Omer Asik (calf). Portland was missing G Gerald Henderson (hip) and F Cliff Alexander (knee). ... Stotts said playing the first game of the season is special. “Opening night never gets old,” Stotts said. “The energy in the building, the excitement of the fans, the coaches and players are ready ... it feels like a playoff night. It’s enjoyable.”