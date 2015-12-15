EditorsNote: fixes “matched” in second graf

Blazers share offensive load, top Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. -- With the opposition’s defensive focus on guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Portland Trail Blazers got some offensive help from other sources Monday night at the Moda Center.

Guard Gerald Henderson came off the bench to score 19 points, and center Mason Plumlee contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds and matched his season high with six assists in Portland’s 105-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lillard scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, and McCollum chipped in 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost three of their previous four games.

Forward Anthony Davis poured in 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds for New Orleans, which lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Guard Tyreke Evans had 19 points and 12 boards, and guard Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Pelicans.

Henderson shot 7-for-10 from the field, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. He tied his career high for made 3-pointers.

“Damian and CJ attract so much attention, all of us kind of benefit from it when they draw two defenders, drive and kick out,” Henderson said. “There’s going to be somebody open.”

Plumlee did a little bit of everything, grabbing five offensive rebounds, blocking two shots and jamming twice after lob passes from McCollum.

“It’s the same thing every night with him,” Lillard said of Plumlee. “He rebounds, he protects the rim, and sometimes he’ll push it up and make a play. It makes us guards comfortable, knowing we can pass the ball to somebody we can trust. He’ll catch the ball and make the right play.”

New Orleans (6-18) trimmed a 13-point deficit to four in the late going but couldn’t get over the hump.

”We’re a better team than our record indicates,“ Davis said. ”We feel like we can win anywhere -- here or anywhere else. we just have to stay disciplined and stick with our game plan.

“(The Blazers) were making some tough shots. We turned the ball over down the stretch, and they came up with the 50-50 balls late -- that was the game.”

McCollum scored 12 points as the Blazers (11-15) took a 50-48 lead into intermission. Davis had 14 points for the Pelicans at the break.

Lillard hit back-to-back 3-pointers and a long jump shot as Portland started the third quarter with an 18-8 run to go ahead 68-56. The Blazers’ edge was 78-69 heading into the final period and 85-72 with 9:29 left.

Guard Norris Cole sank consecutive shots from beyond the arc to draw New Orleans to within 87-82 with 6:51 left. The Pelicans trailed only 97-92 afar a layup by Evans with 1:52 to play, and they cut the margin to 99-95 on Evans’ three-point play with 1:30 remaining.

McCollum sank a pair of free throws to make it 101-95, but Davis answered on a layup with 53.6 seconds to go. After a Portland turnover, McCollum stripped Holiday as he went up for a shot. Lillard then made four straight at the line to wrap things up for the Blazers.

NOTES: The Trail Blazers beat New Orleans for the seventh time in a row overall, the 10th straight time in Portland. ... Portland C Mason Plumlee notched his seventh double-double of the season. ... New Orleans G Jrue Holiday, who has battled an assortment of leg injuries the past couple of years, has missed six games this season and is limited to fewer than 30 minutes per game. “But it’s a lot better than the 10 and then 15 minutes we started the season with,” coach Alvin Gentry said. “And in January, (minutes) will be lifted.” ... The Trail Blazers are now 2-8 this season in games decided by five points or fewer. ... In the teams’ previous matchup, a 112-94 Portland home win in the Blazers’ season opener, G CJ McCollum went for a career-high 37 points.