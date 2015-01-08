Walker scores 31, hits big shot in Hornets win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker has never shied away from taking the big shot, and he came through in the clutch again on Wednesday night.

Walker scored 31 points and converted a three-point play with 1.4 seconds remaining to give the Charlotte Hornets a wild, 98-94 come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

It marked the third straight game that the fourth-year point guard has scored 30 or more points, and it helped the Hornets to win their third straight despite being without center Al Jefferson.

Walker denied that he was looking to do anything extra with Jefferson expected to miss another three weeks with a strained groin. But Walker’s actions spoke louder than his words, as he clearly took the game into his own hands down the stretch.

“He’s got the courage to take the big shot,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “When you think about him, that’s the first thing you think of, all the way back to his days at UConn. He obviously made two terrific plays when we needed them.”

It was a performance that overshadowed a huge game from New Orleans forward Anthony Davis, who finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots.

The Hornets (13-24) trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half, but got back into the game with a 10-0 spurt and eventually led by as many as eight in the fourth quarter.

Walker had given the Hornets a 94-92 lead with a 17-footer over Davis with 23.1 seconds remaining, but Davis tied it at 94-94 with a drive with 18.6 seconds left.

The Hornets then ran the clock down. Walker eventually came off a screen and drove the right side of the lane, and threw up a prayer as he was fouled by New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday. The ball banked off the glass and went in.

“I just tried to make a play,” Walker said. “Time was running down and I tried to get as far as I could to the basket, try to get a shot off. I was able to get fouled and got the ball to the basket and I was lucky enough that it went in.”

Walker said he was shocked that he made the shot.

“I don’t know how the ball went in,” he said. “It was so awkward. The angle was super awkward. But I got it up and it was fortunate enough to go in.”

The Pelicans still had a chance to tie with 1.4 seconds left, but Charlotte forward Marvin Williams stole the inbounds pass and was fouled. He hit one of two free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining for the final four-point margin.

“We came back because we had energy,” Walker said. “That’s all it was. It was our energy, our pace. We came in amongst each other at the half and said ‘Let’s get after it.’ That’s what we did. We really picked it up and burned a lot of energy.”

The Hornets also got 16 points from guard Gerald Henderson, 13 points and 12 rebounds from forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and 10 points from guard Brian Roberts.

The Pelicans (13-24) were left to ponder what could have been, after losing a game they controlled most of the night.

“We fell apart,” Pelicans coach Monty Williams said. “We didn’t share the ball, which is what we have been talking about especially down the stretch. We took some shots in transition that we really didn’t need. But they (Charlotte) played harder for 48 minutes.”

Davis, who came into the game fourth in the NBA in scoring at 23.7, finished 15 of 24 from the field. It was his 21st double-double of the season and the 19th time that he had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a game.

“They got in the paint and made some tough shots and they got some layups, too,” Davis said. “We took some steps back on defense. We were losing our guys and they got a couple easy looks and Kemba made some big plays down the stretch.”

The Pelicans also got 16 points from Holiday, 14 from guard Eric Gordon, and 10 from forward Tyreke Evans.

NOTES: The Hornets will be without C Al Jefferson (strained groin) for the next three weeks. He missed his fifth straight game Wednesday. G Lance Stephenson (pelvic strain) missed his 12th straight game and G Jannero Pargo (low back soreness) missed his seventh straight game. ... The Pelicans won the only previous game between the teams this season, 100-91 in New Orleans on Nov. 4. ... Pargo and Hornets G Brian Roberts are the only players ever to play for both the New Orleans Hornets and Charlotte Hornets. ... Pelicans F Anthony Davis is third in the latest All-Star voting, behind only LeBron James and Steph Curry. ... The Hornets were playing the first game of a back-to-back. They will play at Toronto on Thursday. ... The Pelicans will return home to face Memphis on Friday.