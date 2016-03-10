Walker’s 35 points help Hornets dump Pelicans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kemba Walker continues on a roll, and that is not the only good news for the Charlotte Hornets.

Now, others are getting in on the act, too.

Walker scored 35 points and six of his teammates finished in double figures as the Hornets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive victory.

Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said he loves the way his team is playing offensively. The Hornets shot 46.3 percent from the field, hit 15 3-pointers, got to the free-throw line 38 times and committed only five turnovers.

“Our offense right now is good,” Clifford said. “We’re playing really well offensively. Not only do we score, but we’re moving the ball, we’re playing at a good pace, and we’re not turning the ball over. Tonight we were balanced, which is what we need to be, and that’s the big thing.”

It came on a night when the Hornets had to survive an assault from New Orleans’ Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, who combined for 78 points.

Walker scored 30 or more points for the fourth game in a row, and he hit the 30-point plateau for the 12th time this season.

He scored 11 of his points in the final 2:51, including six in a row after the game was tied 109-109. His fall-away jumper gave the Hornets the lead for good at 111-109, and then his 3-pointer with 36.2 seconds left settled the outcome for good.

Walker finished 9-for-18 from the field and was 5-for-10 from 3-point range. He was made 12 of 16 free throws.

“I‘m feeling good,” Walker said. “I‘m trying to be as confident as possible. I‘m just trying to take the shots that are there for me, and they’re just dropping. This is probably the best I’ve ever shot the ball, so hopefully I can just keep on shooting like this.”

The Hornets also got 16 points from Courtney Lee, 15 points from Nicolas Batum, 14 points from Marvin Williams, 13 from Cody Zeller, 12 from Jeremy Lin and 10 from Frank Kaminsky.

“We’re making plays,” Walker said. “We’re sharing the ball with one another. We’re making the extra passes, taking the right shots. We’re just playing together. We all want to win and everyone works hard, and right now we’re in a groove.”

Charlotte (35-28) improved to 11-2 in its past 13. The five-game winning streak matches a season best.

The Pelicans (24-39) lost for the fifth time in their past six games.

Davis and Holiday were phenomenal, as Davis finished with 40 points and 13 rebounds, and Holiday added 38 points and six assists. Davis was 14-for-26 from the field and 10-for-12 from the line, and Holiday was 13-for-23 from the field with five 3-pointers.

The Pelicans got little else, though. Toney Douglas was the only other New Orleans player in double figures, finishing with 16.

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry bemoaned a slow start, as the Hornets raced to a 39-28 lead after one quarter and led by as many as 17 in the first half.

”When you start the game like we did, you dig yourself a hole, then you spend the whole game trying to get yourself back,“ Gentry said. ”I was happy with the way we played, but all we did was get ourselves even because we were so far back.

“But the effort was there. I thought we were good offensively. Obviously, defensively we weren’t very good at all. We gave up too many threes. We have to do a better job defensively.”

NOTES: The Hornets improved to 17-1 when scoring 100 or more points at home. They are 23-9 at home overall, which is more home wins than they had all of last season. ... The Hornets shot 15-for-35 from 3-point range. They have 660 3-pointers already this season, which is a franchise record. They rank third in the NBA behind Golden State and Houston, averaging 10.4 triples per game. ... The Pelicans used their 30th different starting lineup this season. ... Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is a native of nearby Shelby, N.C., and graduated from Appalachian State. ... The Hornets have a busy stretch ahead, hosting Detroit on Friday, Houston on Saturday and Dallas on Monday. ... The Pelicans started a five-game road trip. They will play at Memphis on Friday and at Milwaukee on Saturday.