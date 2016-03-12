Preview: Rockets at Hornets

The Houston Rockets did the Charlotte Hornets a favor on Friday, but neither team figures to be in a giving mood on Saturday. The Hornets will try to earn their seventh straight win and continue to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference when they host the Rockets.

Houston knocked off the Boston Celtics 102-98 on Friday while Charlotte was cruising past the Detroit Pistons. That combination of events pulled the fifth-place Hornets within two games of the third-place Celtics in the East. Charlotte has been leaning heavily on Kemba Walker to do its scoring during the winning streak but got more balance in Friday’s win as seven players scored in double figures and Marvin Williams buried five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 22 points. The Rockets were the beneficiaries of a surprise performance from recently-signed veteran Michael Beasley, who came off the bench in Boston and scored 18 points on 19 shots in 15 minutes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ROOT (Houston), FSN Southeast (Charlotte)

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (33-32): Houston’s victory on Friday did more than help the Hornets, it also pulled the Rockets into a tie for seventh place in the West with the Dallas Mavericks. Houston has won three straight, including victories over the teams in second (Toronto) and third (Boston) in the East to pull within shouting distance of the sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers in the West. Beasley’s emergence takes some pressure off star guard James Harden and gives the Rockets the points in the frontcourt they have been missing with Josh Smith’s continued slump.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (36-28): Charlotte has taken the first four of a seven-game homestand and is looking to overtake the fourth-place Miami Heat and Boston in the East. The Hornets are winners of 12 of their last 14 games, with each of those 12 victories coming against teams currently below them in the standings, and will face only two teams with better records over the next 11 contests. The offense has been outstanding during the six-game winning streak while putting up an average of 116.8 points and Walker is leading that charge at an average of 29 points in March.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Houston C Dwight Howard recorded his third straight double-double with 12 points and 12 boards on Friday.

2. Hornets G Nicolas Batum is 4-of-17 from 3-point range over the last three games.

3. Harden scored 36 points in a 102-95 home win over Charlotte on Dec. 21.

PREDICTION: Hornets 119, Rockets 109