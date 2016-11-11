Davis powers Pelicans to first win of season

MILWAUKEE -- Anthony Davis scored 30 points as the New Orleans Pelicans won for the first time this season, beating the Bucks, 112-106, on Thursday night at the Bradley Center.

Davis hit 12 of 25 shots and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line while also grabbing eight rebounds. He scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Pelicans went 9-for-25 on 3-point attempts while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.

The Pelicans (1-8) dropped their first eight games of the campaign.

Milwaukee (4-4) dropped its second straight game to an opponent that had yet to win a game this season despite shooting 45 percent from the field and getting 33 points from Jabari Parker and 17 from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

E'Twaun Moore scored 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter as New Orleans appeared to break the game open.

Up seven at half, a Davis jumper and 3-pointer from Moore put the Pelicans ahead, 66-54, 90 seconds into the third quarter. New Orleans would go ahead by as many as 15 before Milwaukee started to chip away at the lead and the Bucks made it a three-point game, getting to 90-87, with 8:58 remaining.

But every time the Bucks started to make a run on the offensive end, they struggled to get stops on the other end of the court.

Antetokounmpo gave Milwaukee one last hope, converting a three-point play to make it a 108-105 game with 40.4 seconds left.

New Orleans came up empty on its next possession and the Bucks took over with 24.9 seconds left. Dellavedova missed the second of two free throw attempts, though, leaving the Bucks down two and the Pelicans closed it out with a pair of free throws from Davis and two more from Tim Fraizer, capping off a 15-point, 10-assist night.

NOTES: The Pelicans came into the game tied for their worst start in a season since 2004-05. ... New Orleans assigned rookie F Check Diallo to Austin of the D-League. A 33rd-round pick by the Los Angeles Clippers last summer, Diallo was acquired in a draft-night trade and appeared in one game this season, grabbing a rebound and blocking a shot in six minutes. ... Bucks F Jabari Parker is averaging 20.8 points and shooting 52.5 percent from the field in his last four games. F Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only player in the league averaging at least 21.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals per game this season. ... The Bucks beat the Pelicans 117-113 earlier this month, snapping a 14-game losing streak in New Orleans. ... Bucks F Steve Novak was inactive. He has appeared in just one game this season.