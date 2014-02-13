Pelicans overcome Davis’ foul trouble, top Bucks

MILWAUKEE -- The upcoming All-Star break just got a lot more relaxing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The host franchise for the NBA’s midseason spectacular goes into the break on a high note after holding off the Bucks in the final minute for a 102-98 victory Wednesday night at the Bradley Center. New Orleans snapped a two-game losing streak.

“This is good for us, with all the things we’ve been through the first half of the season,” Pelicans guard Eric Gordon said.

New Orleans overcame plenty Wednesday night alone.

Forward Anthony Davis scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting, but thanks to early foul trouble, he never got into a rhythm. Davis failed to pull down a defensive rebound for the first time all season, and he grabbed just one offensive board.

“That’s not his normal output and we all know that,” New Orleans coach Monty Williams said. “When he only comes up with one rebound, we know he’s not on his game. He’s carried us most of the season, so if we can win with him having an off night, we’ll take it.”

Davis’ teammates stepped up and filled the void, led by Gordon, who had 21 points. Center Alexis Ajinca also played a pivotal role, scoring 10 of his season-high 16 points in the third quarter.

“It’s tough when your main player is in foul trouble,” Ajinca said. “When I came in, I just tried to do anything I could to help the team, and I got some good looks and put the ball back in.”

Davis went to the bench with his fourth foul two minutes into the second half, but Ajinca made all four of his shots during the third quarter. He also pulled down three of his nine rebounds as New Orleans erased a seven-point deficit and went ahead 72-66 on guard Brian Roberts’ 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the period.

The Pelicans shot 65 percent from the field in the third and made three of four attempts from long range. The Bucks shot 11-for-16 in the quarter but were outscored by 10, turning the ball over four times.

”It’s something we talk about every halftime, starting the third quarter with energy,“ Bucks coach Larry Drew said. ”We just didn’t defend. We had breakdown after breakdown in the third quarter, and they scored 37 points.

“That was the deciding factor.”

Milwaukee came back early in the fourth and got within a bucket when Pelicans center Greg Stiemsma was called for goaltending on guard Brandon Knight’s driving layup with 9:57 to play.

Stiemsma coughed up the ball on New Orleans’ next possession, and another driving layup, this one by guard Nate Wolters, allowed Milwaukee to tie the score at 84 with 9:28 to play. That capped an 8-0 Milwaukee run before the Pelicans went back ahead.

The Bucks got within a point at the two-minute mark on a Wolters 3-pointer but could get no closer, losing for the fourth straight game.

Milwaukee got a game-high 22 points and nine assists from Knight and 14 points and seven assists from Wolters.

“We were just looking to get Gary (Neal) -- one of our better 3-point shooters -- towards the end,” Knight said. “They played the plays well, and we just weren’t able to get decent looks.”

The Bucks, riddled by injuries all season, became more short-handed when forward John Henson couldn’t play due to a rolled ankle suffered Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

With both Henson and Bucks center Larry Sanders out, the Pelicans pounded the paint, scoring 16 of their 28 first-quarter points from close range and winning the battle 60-44 for the game.

“They’ve got a lot of good players in that paint area,” Knight said. “They’ve got a length down there and guys that played hard. We struggled to stop them.”

The Pelicans (23-29) head into the break with victories in four of their last six games. Milwaukee, the league’s worst team at 9-43, lost 19 of its past 21 games.

NOTES: New Orleans won for the 13th time in its past 15 meetings with Milwaukee. ... F Ersan Ilyasova returned to the Bucks’ lineup after missing two games with a bad back. He scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. C Epke Udoh, who played Monday, was out again Wednesday due to a balky ankle. ... Entering Wednesday, Pelicans F Anthony Davis led the league with 3.1 blocked shots per game. He blocked one shot against the Bucks. ... Milwaukee rookie F Giannis Antetokounmpo made one of three shots, leaving him 2-for-16 over his past three games.